ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist and volunteer victim advocate, hands Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) pins to volunteer members, before the Teal Team 6 (TT6) induction ceremony, at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB) United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2021. TT6 members, take an oath to uphold a code of ethics, promote mutual respect, to support others and promise to improve the culture around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

