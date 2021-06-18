Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony [Image 1 of 13]

    ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist and volunteer victim advocate, hands Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) pins to volunteer members, before the Teal Team 6 (TT6) induction ceremony, at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB) United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2021. TT6 members, take an oath to uphold a code of ethics, promote mutual respect, to support others and promise to improve the culture around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

