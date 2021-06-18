ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Andrew Clark, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives a statement during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), Teal Team 6 induction ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB) United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2021. Teal Team 6 members, take an oath to uphold a code of ethics, promote mutual respect, to support others and promise to improve the culture around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

