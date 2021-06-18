ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony

U.S. Service members from Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, take a group photo after the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), Teal Team 6 (TT6) induction ceremony on, June 18, 2021. TT6 members, take an oath to uphold a code of ethics, promote mutual respect, to support others and promise to improve the culture around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

