ADAB’s Teal Team 6 Induction Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alyssa Joesph, 380th Expeditionary Operation Support Squadron and Teal Team 6 (TT6) volunteer, helps pin on fellow TT6 volunteer, Senior Airman Evan Gonzales, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), pin during the TT6 induction ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB) United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2021. TT6 members, take an oath to uphold a code of ethics, promote mutual respect, to support others and promise to improve the culture around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

Date Taken: 06.18.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE