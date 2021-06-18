Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees [Image 5 of 11]

    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Sanquilla Nicholson, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron public health technician, checks the paperwork for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2021. The 374th Medical Group started administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to local employees, including Master labor Contractors and Indirect Hire Agreement, who wish to be vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 03:06
    Photo ID: 6698902
    VIRIN: 210618-F-PM645-2796
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japanese
    Vaccination
    Yokota AB
    USFJ
    COVID-19
    Local employees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT