Airman 1st Class Sanquilla Nicholson, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron public health technician, checks the paperwork for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2021. The 374th Medical Group started administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to local employees, including Master labor Contractors and Indirect Hire Agreement, who wish to be vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 03:06 Photo ID: 6698902 VIRIN: 210618-F-PM645-2796 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 6.39 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.