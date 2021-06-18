Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stem, 374th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry flight chief, provides a popsicle treat to Keita Nanko, 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic specialist, during the initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to local employees at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2021. The United States Forces Japan started administering vaccine doses to local employees who wish to be vaccinated by USFJ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 03:06 Photo ID: 6698900 VIRIN: 210618-F-PM645-2781 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.19 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.