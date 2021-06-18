Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees

Airman 1st Class Sophia Jang, 374th Health Care Operations Squadron pediatrics medical technician, administers an initial Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Keita Nanko, 374th Operations Support Squadron air traffic specialist, June 18, 2021 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The United States Forces Japan started administering vaccine doses to local employees who wish to be vaccinated by USFJ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

