Members with the 374th Medical Group prepare needles with a 0.5ml dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2021. The United States Forces Japan started administering vaccine doses to local employees who wish to be vaccinated by USFJ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|06.18.2021
|06.18.2021 03:06
|6698901
|210618-F-PM645-2809
|3600x2100
|3.69 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
This work, Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees
