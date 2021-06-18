Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees

Members with the 374th Medical Group prepare needles with a 0.5ml dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2021. The United States Forces Japan started administering vaccine doses to local employees who wish to be vaccinated by USFJ. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 06.18.2021
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP