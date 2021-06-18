Local employees line up for registration before they receive the initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2021. The 374th Medical Group started administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to local employees, including Master labor Contractors and Indirect Hire Agreement, who wish to be vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6698898
|VIRIN:
|210618-F-PM645-2776
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to local employees [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT