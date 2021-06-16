Mountain Medicine students practice rope skills

.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Bennett, a corpsman with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cassandra Shields, a corpsman with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, ascend a cliff at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on June 16, 2021. U.S. Sailors, Soldiers and Marines learned how to use rope systems to transport themselves and patients through technical terrain during the Mountain Medicine Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

