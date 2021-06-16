Mountain Medicine students practice rope skills

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Garvin, a corpsman with Scout Sniper Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines, belays a fellow student while other mountain medicine students lower a rescue stretcher down a cliff at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on June 16, 2021. U.S. Sailors, Soldiers and Marines learned how to use rope systems to transport themselves and patients through technical terrain during the Mountain Medicine Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

