Mountain Medicine students practice rope skills

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kylie Loverin, a corpsman with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, ascends a cliff at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on June 16, 2021. U.S. Sailors, Soldiers and Marines learned how to use rope systems to transport themselves and patients through technical terrain during the Mountain Medicine Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

