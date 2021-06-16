Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Medicine students practice rope skills [Image 4 of 7]

    Mountain Medicine students practice rope skills

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    .S. Navy Seaman Kevin Unwin, a corpsman with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, ascends a cliff at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on June 16, 2021. U.S. Sailors, Soldiers and Marines learned how to use rope systems to transport themselves and patients through technical terrain during the Mountain Medicine Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    Corpsman
    Medicine
    Rappel
    Stretcher
    TRST

