Mountain Medicine students practice rope skills

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Eddie Martinez, a combat medic specialist, watches over U.S. Navy Ensign Ann Zingsheim, an emergency room nurse with Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, as she lowers a rescue stretcher down a cliff at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, on June 16, 2021. U.S. Sailors, Soldiers and Marines learned how to use rope systems to transport themselves and patients through technical terrain during the Mountain Medicine Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

