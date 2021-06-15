Cope West 21 Flying Begins

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach “Shorty” Charlton holds up a "Cave Putorium" hand sign during exercise Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Cope West 21 is part of U.S. operations that aim to deepen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region to confront common threats and protect shared resources. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

