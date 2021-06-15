U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach “Shorty” Charlton holds up a "Cave Putorium" hand sign at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. The air-to-air tactical training conducted during Cope West 21 builds on the 72 year relationship between the U.S. and Indonesia, and demonstrates our ironclad commitment to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 23:50
|Photo ID:
|6696457
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-XL819-1003
|Resolution:
|5619x3739
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cope West 21 Flying Begins [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT