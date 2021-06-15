Cope West 21 Flying Begins

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney prepares to exit an F-16 Fighting Falcon parked in a partial aircraft shelter during exercise Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15 2021. Cope West 21 operations promote regional stability through improved mutual understanding and partner relationship building. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

