U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jefte Reyes-Salinas marshals Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Pilots flew sorties with their Indonesian counterparts to conduct bilateral air-to-air training, bolstering both sides' combat capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 23:50
|Photo ID:
|6696456
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-XL819-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cope West 21 Flying Begins [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
