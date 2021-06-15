Cope West 21 Flying Begins

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jefte Reyes-Salinas marshals Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Pilots flew sorties with their Indonesian counterparts to conduct bilateral air-to-air training, bolstering both sides' combat capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

