U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney taxis in after flying in support of exercise Cope West 21, at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Cope West 21 enhances our relationship with Indonesia by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 23:50
|Photo ID:
|6696458
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-XL819-1002
|Resolution:
|5537x3684
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cope West 21 Flying Begins [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
