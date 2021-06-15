U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney taxis in after flying in support of exercise Cope West 21, at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Cope West 21 enhances our relationship with Indonesia by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 23:50 Photo ID: 6696458 VIRIN: 210615-F-XL819-1002 Resolution: 5537x3684 Size: 7.93 MB Location: PEKANBARU, ID Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope West 21 Flying Begins [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.