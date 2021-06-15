Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope West 21 Flying Begins [Image 3 of 5]

    Cope West 21 Flying Begins

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney taxis in after flying in support of exercise Cope West 21, at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Cope West 21 enhances our relationship with Indonesia by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 23:50
    Photo ID: 6696458
    VIRIN: 210615-F-XL819-1002
    Resolution: 5537x3684
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: PEKANBARU, ID 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope West 21 Flying Begins [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope West 21 Flying Begins
    Cope West 21 Flying Begins
    Cope West 21 Flying Begins
    Cope West 21 Flying Begins
    Cope West 21 Flying Begins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    13FS
    Cope West 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT