Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE [Image 20 of 22]

    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a live-fire gunnery exercise, June 13, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 20:46
    Photo ID: 6696350
    VIRIN: 210613-N-YC845-0026
    Resolution: 3814x3053
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Towing Evolution Practice
    Towing Evolution Practice
    Towing Evolution Practice
    Towing Evolution Practice
    Coffee
    Cooking
    Flight Deck 5K
    Flight Deck 5K
    Flight Deck 5K
    Hose Maintenance
    Flight Deck 5K
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) GUN EXERCISE
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) GUN EXERCISE
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) GUN EXERCISE
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE
    Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Maintenance
    Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Maintenance
    Testing
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE
    Flight Deck Olympics
    Flight Deck Olympics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GUN
    shock
    CVN 78
    weapons
    WARSHIP78
    fsst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT