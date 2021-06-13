USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a live-fire gunnery exercise, June 13, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

Date Taken: 06.13.2021
by PO1 Julie Matyascik