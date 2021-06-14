Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Maintenance [Image 18 of 22]

    Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Castillo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Aamir West, from Jersey City, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, conducts maintenance on a self-contained breathing apparatus, June 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 20:46
    Photo ID: 6696343
    VIRIN: 210614-N-ET513-0079
    Resolution: 1711x2395
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Self- Contained Breathing Apparatus
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    First In Class

