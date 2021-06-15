Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Malcolm Grandison, from Charlotte, North Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, operates the jaws-of-life on Ford’s flight deck during a flight deck olympics, June 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 20:46 Photo ID: 6696351 VIRIN: 210615-N-FH905-1024 Resolution: 4624x3083 Size: 972.28 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck Olympics [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.