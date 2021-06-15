Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Olympics [Image 21 of 22]

    Flight Deck Olympics

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Walker 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Malcolm Grandison, from Charlotte, North Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, operates the jaws-of-life on Ford’s flight deck during a flight deck olympics, June 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 20:46
    Photo ID: 6696351
    VIRIN: 210615-N-FH905-1024
    Resolution: 4624x3083
    Size: 972.28 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Olympics [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

