Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jasmin Damian, from Atlanta, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, dons a face mask during a maintenance check on a self-contained breathing apparatus, June 14, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 20:46 Photo ID: 6696341 VIRIN: 210614-N-ET513-0066 Resolution: 3831x2736 Size: 1.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.