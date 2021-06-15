Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Testing [Image 19 of 22]

    Testing

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class John Mcguire, from Downers Groove, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, conducts a test of the ship's announcement system, June 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 20:46
    Photo ID: 6696349
    VIRIN: 210615-N-GN815-1031
    Resolution: 3172x4441
    Size: 884.91 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Testing [Image 22 of 22], by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Testing
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy

