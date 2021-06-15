Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class John Mcguire, from Downers Groove, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, conducts a test of the ship's announcement system, June 15, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)

