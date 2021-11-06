Airman 1st Class Aaron Slack, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, and Senior Airman Brendan Robinson, 23rd EBS AFE journeyman, pack a B-52 Stratofortress drag parachute June 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. After each landing, the parachute is inspected for tears, burns, broken threads and holes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 03:47
|Photo ID:
|6694419
|VIRIN:
|210611-F-DR848-1185
|Resolution:
|6554x4912
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT