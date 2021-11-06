You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop

Airman 1st Class Aaron Slack, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, and Senior Airman Brendan Robinson, 23rd EBS AFE journeyman, pack a drag parachute June 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Compressing the 180-pound drag chute requires a lot of force, so Airmen use their full body weight to compact it into a deployment bag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

