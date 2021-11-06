Airman 1st Class Aaron Slack, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, tightens the cords of a parachute deployment bag June 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. After the parachutes are packed into deployment bags, they are installed into a B-52 Stratofortress prior to take-off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 03:47
|Photo ID:
|6694422
|VIRIN:
|210611-F-DR848-1301
|Resolution:
|6246x4168
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT