Airman 1st Class Aaron Slack, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, disassembles an HGU-55/P helmet on June 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As an AFE apprentice, Slack is responsible for disassembling, inspecting, cleaning and re-assembling the aircrew helmets before and after each use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 03:47
|Photo ID:
|6694424
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-DR848-1126
|Resolution:
|6523x4572
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
