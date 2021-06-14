Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop [Image 8 of 9]

    You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Aaron Slack, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, inspects an HGU-55/P helmet on June 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As an AFE apprentice, Slack is responsible for disassembling, inspecting, cleaning and re-assembling the aircrew helmets before and after each use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6694425
    VIRIN: 210614-F-DR848-1082
    Resolution: 6427x4442
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parachute
    Airmen
    B-52
    bomber
    B-52 Stratofortress
    backshop

