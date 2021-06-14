Airman 1st Class Aaron Slack, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, repairs a hole in a drag parachute June 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The AFE Airmen are responsible for patching and repairing any holes or rips in the parachutes before they are used again on a B-52 Stratofortress during landing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 03:47 Photo ID: 6694426 VIRIN: 210614-F-DR848-1044 Resolution: 6983x4660 Size: 7.52 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, You deploy it, we pack it; 23rd EBS parachute shop [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.