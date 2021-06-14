Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica [Image 4 of 9]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica

    LIBERIA, COSTA RICA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Costa Rican policemen with the Costa Rican police forces swim to a caving ladder on a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while conducting helocast operations and caving ladder training with the U.S. Army in Liberia, Costa Rica, June 14, 2021. Special Forces and the Costa Rican national police conducted helocast operations and caving ladder training supported by the 1-228th aviation capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6693968
    VIRIN: 210614-M-LP762-1095
    Resolution: 1978x2967
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: LIBERIA, CR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helocast
    JTF-Bravo
    U.S. Army
    Caving Ladder
    1-228th
    Costa Rican police

