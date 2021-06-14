Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica [Image 5 of 9]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica

    LIBERIA, COSTA RICA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Costa Rican policeman with the Costa Rican police forces prepare to climb up a caving ladder on a U.S. Army UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while conducting helocast operations and caving ladder training with the U.S. Army in Liberia, Costa Rica, June 14, 2021. Training crews within the 1-228th Aviation Regiment enables the task force to support a multitude of missions with greater flexibility and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6693969
    VIRIN: 210614-M-LP762-1111
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: LIBERIA, CR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica
    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helocast
    JTF-Bravo
    U.S. Army
    Caving Ladder
    1-228th
    Costa Rican police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT