Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica

A Costa Rican policeman with the Costa Rican police forces prepare to climb up a caving ladder on a U.S. Army UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while conducting helocast operations and caving ladder training with the U.S. Army in Liberia, Costa Rica, June 14, 2021. Training crews within the 1-228th Aviation Regiment enables the task force to support a multitude of missions with greater flexibility and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

