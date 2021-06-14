Costa Rican policemen with the Costa Rican police forces prepare to helcoast out of a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while conducting helocast operations and caving ladder training with the U.S. Army in Liberia, Costa Rica, June 14, 2021. 1-228th Aviation Regiment participating in this training with aviation support allowed for them to gain experience, hone their skills, and strengthen partnerships with partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

Date Posted: 06.15.2021
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lauren Brune