    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica [Image 2 of 9]

    Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica

    LIBERIA, COSTA RICA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Costa Rican policeman with the Costa Rican police forces helcoasts out of a U.S. Army UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while conducting helocast operations and caving ladder training with the U.S. Army at Liberia, Costa Rica, June 14, 2021. 1-228th Aviation Regiment participating in this training with aviation support allowed for them to gain experience, hone their skills, and strengthen partnerships with partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    Location: LIBERIA, CR 
    TAGS

    Helocast
    JTF-Bravo
    U.S. Army
    Caving Ladder
    1-228th
    Costa Rican police

