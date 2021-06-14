A U.S. Army soldier with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, deploy a caving ladder during overwater special mission training between Special Forces and the Costa Rican national police, in Liberia, Costa Rica, June 14, 2021. Training crews within the 1-228th Aviation Regiment enables the task force to support a multitude of missions with greater flexibility and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6693965
|VIRIN:
|210614-M-LP762-1244
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|LIBERIA, CR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
