Joint Task Force-Bravo provides aviation support in Costa Rica

Costa Rican policemen with the Costa Rican police forces climb up a caving ladder on a U.S. Army UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, while conducting helocast operations and caving ladder training with the U.S. Army at Liberia, Costa Rica, June 14, 2021. The Special Forces and the Costa Rican national police conducted helocast operations and caving ladder training supported by the 1-228th aviation capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

