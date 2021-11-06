The U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr incoming commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Crista Wagner addresses the audience in attendance during the USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command Ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 06:03 Photo ID: 6690209 VIRIN: 210611-A-HE359-0171 Resolution: 6697x4464 Size: 21.13 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.