USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command

From left to right, U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr outgoing commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Avery J. Carney, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria commander U.S. Army Col. E. Lee Bryan and USAHC Grafenwoehr incoming commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Crista Wagner render salute during the playing of the U.S. national anthem during Clinic’s Change of Command Ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

