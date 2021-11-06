Members of U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr await the start of the change of command ceremony as Lt. Col. Crista Wagner assumes command of the USAHC Grafenwoehr from Lt. Col. Avery J. Carney at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2021,. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 06:03
|Photo ID:
|6690202
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-HE359-0043
|Resolution:
|7617x5078
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
