USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Avery J. Carney, left, U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr outgoing commander, passes the unit colors over to U.S. Army Col. E. Lee Bryan, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria commander, during the Clinic’s Change of Command Ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

