USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. E. Lee Bryan, right, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria commander, passes the unit colors over to the U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr incoming commander Lt. Col. Crista Wagner, during the Clinic’s Change of Command Ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

