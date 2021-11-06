Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. E. Lee Bryan, right, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria commander, passes the unit colors over to the U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr incoming commander Lt. Col. Crista Wagner, during the Clinic’s Change of Command Ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 06:03
    Photo ID: 6690207
    VIRIN: 210611-A-HE359-0089
    Resolution: 6532x4355
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command
    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command
    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command
    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command
    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command
    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command
    USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    USAHC Grafenwoehr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT