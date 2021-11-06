USAHC Grafenwoehr Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Avery J. Carney, the U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr outgoing commander, gives his parting remarks to the audience during the clinic’s Change of Command Ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

