210610-N-BR419-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2021) Guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct small boat operations during carrier strike group integrated operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 13:50
|Photo ID:
|6685825
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-BR419-1043
|Resolution:
|6062x4046
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
