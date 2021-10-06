USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

210610-N-DW158-1391 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2021) A MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 deploys flares during carrier strike group integrated operations with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 13:51
|Photo ID:
|6685841
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-DW158-1391
|Resolution:
|5465x3647
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
