USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

210610-N-BR419-1202 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct small boat operations during carrier strike group integrated operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 01.27.2014 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA