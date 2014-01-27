Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.27.2014

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210610-N-BR419-1202 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), conduct small boat operations during carrier strike group integrated operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2014
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:50
    Photo ID: 6685828
    VIRIN: 210610-N-BR419-1202
    Resolution: 4187x2791
    Size: 909.95 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

