USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

210610-N-DW158-1439 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Caleb Rausch, from Durham, North Carolina, conducts carrier strike group integrated operations in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

