    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210610-N-DW158-1241 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Caleb Rausch, from Durham, North Carolina, observes small boat operations during carrier strike group integrated operations from an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 13:51
    Photo ID: 6685846
    VIRIN: 210610-N-DW158-1241
    Resolution: 6705x4475
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: DURHAM, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

