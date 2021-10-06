USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

210610-N-DW158-1241 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Caleb Rausch, from Durham, North Carolina, observes small boat operations during carrier strike group integrated operations from an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

