Tech. Sgt. Tommy Hwang, the NCO in charge of Execution Support with the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, sets up a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support conducts surveying of aircraft mishaps to help determine the cause of an incident. The data is used to create a detailed diagram of the location of parts in the event an aircraft crashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 01:31
|Photo ID:
|6684987
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-JK399-1058
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 718 CES surveying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
