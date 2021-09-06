718 CES surveying

Tech. Sgt. Tommy Hwang, the NCO in charge of Execution Support with the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, sets up a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support conducts surveying of aircraft mishaps to help determine the cause of an incident. The data is used to create a detailed diagram of the location of parts in the event an aircraft crashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

