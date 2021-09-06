Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    718 CES surveying [Image 3 of 6]

    718 CES surveying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Tommy Hwang, the NCO in charge of Execution Support with the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, sets up a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Execution Support conducts surveying of aircraft mishaps to help determine the cause of an incident. The data is used to create a detailed diagram of the location of parts in the event an aircraft crashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6684987
    VIRIN: 210609-F-JK399-1058
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718 CES surveying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    718 CES surveying
    718 CES surveying
    718 CES surveying
    718 CES surveying
    718 CES surveying
    718 CES surveying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    CES
    Surveying

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT