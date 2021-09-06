718 CES surveying

Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Rodriguez, an engineering technician with 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, uploads files to Autocad and Archmap at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. Autocad and Archmap are used to create intricate layouts for building designs, maps and more. Execution Support is capable of creating as-built blueprints for buildings to document electrical layouts, plumbing layouts and more.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

