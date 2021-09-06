Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    718 CES surveying

    718 CES surveying

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Rodriguez, an engineering technician with 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, levels a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. The Trimble S6 is a geospatial surveying instrument which calculates relative distance, direction, and elevation. The calculations are then uploaded to update geographical information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6684986
    VIRIN: 210609-F-JK399-1051
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718 CES surveying, by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    CES
    Surveying

