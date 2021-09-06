Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Rodriguez, an engineering technician with 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, Execution Support, levels a Trimble S6 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 9, 2021. The Trimble S6 is a geospatial surveying instrument which calculates relative distance, direction, and elevation. The calculations are then uploaded to update geographical information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 01:31
|Photo ID:
|6684986
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-JK399-1051
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 718 CES surveying [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
